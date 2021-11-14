-
Outflows will be increased from Lake Ontario.Lake Ontario is still high -- about 246 feet high. The Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board says they’re…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state will be suing the International Joint Commission for failing to properly manage water levels on Lake…
Greece Supervisor Bill Reilich will have a new role in overseeing Lake Ontario.Earlier this year, the International Joint Commission decided to add two…
An Ontario climate expert is joining those who say climate change is one of the main reasons behind record water levels in the Great Lakes. The opinion...
As Lake Ontario lingers at record highs, public outcry against the group that manages lake levels continues to rise.Barbara Hasenauer lives on Edgemere…