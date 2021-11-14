-
Growing knowledge about COVID-19 has changed the way doctors in Monroe County treat patients with the disease.At the beginning of the outbreak locally,…
-
A study at the University of Rochester Medical Center into the effectiveness of a potential COVID-19 treatment has ended without enrolling a single…
-
When researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center began looking for volunteers earlier this month for a local trial of hydroxychloroquine to…
-
Researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center have joined a pair of national trials to test the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in…
-
Both major hospital systems in Rochester have been using hydroxychloroquine -- one of the drugs touted by president Donald Trump -- as a treatment for…