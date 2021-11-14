-
ConnectionsLocal real estate agents say the booming market is making it difficult for many first-time homebuyers to participate. With homes selling for well over…
ConnectionsThe Rochester housing market is still booming, but when will it slow down? Local realtors say they are seeing a slight decrease in the number of offers…
ConnectionsThe Rochester housing market is still booming, despite the pandemic. Experts say the last five years have been a sellers' market, with the home supply…
ConnectionsLocal realtors say Rochester’s housing market is still hot, despite the pandemic. While the number of newly listed homes has decreased sharply, buyers are…
In a span of just two days, New York state went from partially lifting a pandemic-spurred restriction on showing homes in person to reinstating it once…
The Empire State Development agency announced this week that real estate agents can show houses one-on-one in New York, but a pause on open houses…
ConnectionsThe local real estate market remains massively tilted in favor of sellers, and agents see no signs of that changing this spring. That means that home…