Over 1,000 overdoses have been reported in the last year in Monroe County. That’s according to the Monroe County Heroin Task Force, at their one-year…
School starts for most districts this week and next, and it’s the first time when New York Schools can supply their nurses with a drug to reverse the…
ConnectionsWe wrap up the great work that WXXI's Michelle Faust has done on the heroin epidemic in Rochester. We look back at the stories that made our "Heroin at…
We wrap our month-long series "Heroin at Home" by looking at how heroin addiction impacts families. We brought in a mother to give us some real-world…
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there’s the equivalent of one bottle of prescription painkillers for every adult American. Meanwhile,…
Your physical and mental health are considered equally important under state and federal law. It's called “mental health parity.” Insurers haven’t always…
Deaths from drug overdose have outpaced automobile accidents as the leading cause of injury in 35 states, including New York. But the state is making…
Heroin and opioid abuse and overdose deaths are on the rise; it is the leading cause of death in New York State. Monroe County had nearly 100 heroin…
ConnectionsContinuing the discussion around heroin as part of our Heroin at Home series, we learn about the science and the dangers of heroin, and what we can do…
ConnectionsAs part of our month-long series Heroin at Home, Michelle Faust joins Evan Dawson to talk about the beginnings of the recent heroin epidemic that is…