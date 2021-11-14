-
More than half of New York state’s county Republican chairs have now endorsed Rep. Lee Zeldin to become the party’s nominee for governor next year, with…
-
Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, and his Republican challenger, Marc Molinaro, engaged in a testy debate that centered on corruption in state government…
-
One of the more prominent Republican contenders to run for New York Governor against Democratic incumbent Andrew Cuomo this year has decided he won’t be a…
-
The only person to challenge Governor Andrew Cuomo in the 2018 election is Republican Assemblyman Brian Kolb. He’s from Canandaigua, east of Rochester.…
-
In studio this hour is Green Party gubernatorial candidate Howie Hawkins.
-
In the first part of the show, we chat with NPR's David Greene and Robert Smith. They're coming to Rochester Tuesday night for an event in conjunction…
-
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Zephyr Teachout stopped in Rochester today and spoke to supporters at Village Gate. After that, she was our guest on…
-
Zephyr Teachout joins us for this hour. She's running for governor as a Democrat. You might have heard that the governor is dealing with some fallout from…
-
In this hour, we continue our series of interviewing candidates for prominent political offices. We talk to Howie Hawkins, the Green Party candidate for…