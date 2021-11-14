-
Philanthropist and entrepreneur Tom Golisano announced Wednesday that he is withdrawing his support of $25 million for the Performing Arts Center in…
We discuss disparities in autism diagnosis and treatment. The death of Trevyan Rowe has pushed the Golisano Autism Center to speed up plans to provide…
ConnectionsDo you feel your property tax assessment is fair? Do you understand how the process works? Maybe more importantly, if you want to challenge your…
ConnectionsPaychex founder and local philanthropist Tom Golisano is calling for changes to the property tax assessment system. This comes after he challenged the…
The Golisano Foundation and Special Olympics honored seven healthcare organizations and professionals this weekend. The Golisano Global Health Leadership…
ConnectionsWe sit down with Tom Golisano to discuss his philanthropy, his legacy, and the work he still hopes to do. Golisano began making significant charitable…
The Al Sigl Community of Agencies is going to receive a $3 million gift from local philanthropist and entrepreneur Tom Golisano and the Golisano…
In the first part of the show, we remember the life and career of poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou, who died Wednesday at 86.Then, we preview…
Young patients with spinal problems in upstate New York now have local access to imaging technology that substantially decreases their exposure to…
In 2015 Rochester will be home to a new state-of-the-art children's hospital. WXXI's LeShea Agnew was there for the groundbreaking and has this story.