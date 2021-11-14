-
Student leaders from local universities gathered with Senator Gillibrand at University of Rochester to discuss campus sexual violence legislation. The…
-
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says she's working to help families pay for child care.Gillibrand says the cost of childcare in Rochester is up to $10,000 a…
-
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is introducing legislation that would help unemployed New Yorkers get the training they need to fill thousands of job…
-
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited Rochester today, pushing legislation for harsher international trade policies for the auto parts industry.Gillibrand…