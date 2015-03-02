Senator Gillibrand, Representatives from Local Universities Discuss Campus Sex Assault Legislation

Student leaders from local universities gathered with Senator Gillibrand at University of Rochester to discuss campus sexual violence legislation. The senator says the Campus Accountability and Safety Act would provide incentive for universities to address sex crimes on campus. She says it would also increase transparency, and strengthen support for survivors.

Anna Marianetti is a graduate assistant for the Center for Select Respect at SUNY Brockport. She says this kind of legislation is important, because it validates the work that organizations like hers are doing.

"Just knowing that we have the support of the Senator and all the things that she's doing is so relevant to the college community and our office in particular that it's inspiring to know that people are talking about it."

Marianetti says change doesn't just happen on the grassroots level. She says getting support from the top down is a big step toward ending sexual violence on college campuses.

Student leaders at University of Rochester agree that the bill is a step in the right direction and exposure to the issue is helpful, but there are some that think legislators could do even more.

David Markakis is president of U of R's Men Opposing Violence Everywhere, or MOVE. He says he would also like to see legislators focus on preventing sexual violence.

"I'd like to see more on the education front. I'd like to see a lot of funding coming to schools for preventative measures, for teaching people both on the high school and college level. I think that would be really crucial."

Gillibrand says she'd look into ways to expand their efforts to include earlier education. But currently, she says the bill falls under Title IX sex discrimination law jurisdiction, which doesn't extend to high schools.

Student Association President Antoinette Esce says she wants the senator to work collaboratively with administration in ending the problem without alienating certain groups by focusing on penalties.

"It's very easy for politicians to vilify universities - and I'm not saying that there are not universities that kind of sweep things under the rug but I do not think the U of R is doing that - and we're trying to work together on how we can create the best system so I think its very important that she kind of understands that."

Gillibrand says this kind of legislation is necessary to change a culture in which "some colleges and universities are more inclined to expel a student for cheating on an exam than for committing sexual assault."

Senator Gillibrand is among a group of 10 senators reintroducing the CAS Act, including Marco Rubio (R-FL), Claire McCaskill (D-MO), Dean Heller (R-NV), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Kelly Ayotte (R-NH), Mark Warner (D-VA), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Gary Peters (D-MI).

The bill was first introduced in July of last year. Legislators say they have revamped it using input from survivors, advocates, law enforcement, and administrators.