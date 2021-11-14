-
Stanley Martin, a lead organizer with Free the People Roc, an activist group that’s recently been at the center of Rochester’s Black Lives Matter…
-
ConnectionsWhat is Facebook's role when it comes to vetting news stories and political ads? Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Mark Zuckerberg recently debated the issue.…
-
ConnectionsIn March, President Donald Trump signed an executive order protecting freedom of speech on college campuses. The order directed federal agencies to link…
-
ConnectionsCan speech be violent? That's a common point of debate on college campuses and in social justice circles, where many activists argue that some speech is…
-
ConnectionsTwo British newspapers expressed their shock over “thin-skinned, liberal foot-stomping millennials” sympathizing with the monster in Mary Shelley’s…
-
ConnectionsOn Wednesday, NFL owners voted in a new national anthem policy. The policy states that if players kneel on the field or sidelines, their teams will be…
-
ConnectionsAre TV ad boycotts an effective way to protest speech? The question comes after a survivor of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida called on…
-
ConnectionsIn the wake of the Parkland school shooting, police and prosecutors are trying to determine what constitutes a credible threat. In a video posted to…
-
ConnectionsCornell University is launching a new First Amendment Clinic, which will examine real cases that involve free speech and freedom of the press. The clinic…
-
ConnectionsWe have a discussion about a racist tweet written by a student at MCC. The student doesn't represent MCC, its student body, or its faculty, but he is part…