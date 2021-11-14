fragile lives

-
Three-year-old Jaime is excited to talk about what he’s learning in school today. “I’m happy!” he declares while showing off a card with a smiley face...
-
“Alright, we’re going to go check those eyes and ears now buddy. Ok?” Nurse Kristen Marrese leads 4-year-old Daniel Atkinson down the hall for an eye...
-
In Monroe County there are more than 400 children in foster care. Many enter the system as a result of abuse and/or neglect.In honor of Child Abuse…
-
Excited and hungry, three children chant as food is served (“We want potatoes! Potatoes!) and ask what else is for dinner (fish and green beans as it...
-
More than 650,000 kids spent at least part of the year in foster care in 2014, according to the latest national numbers. Trauma from a history of child…