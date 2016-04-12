Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Fragile Lives Series Looks At The State Of Foster Care
In Monroe County there are more than 400 children in foster care. Many enter the system as a result of abuse and/or neglect.
In honor of Child Abuse Awareness month, WXXI News – in participation with Side Effects Public Media – is presenting Fragile Lives, a series about the health outcomes of children in foster care.
Lead reporter Michelle Faust joins our discussion to examine why foster kids are at a higher risk for trauma, and we explore the efforts to make their lives better. We also discuss the Foster Stories project. If you're a former foster child with a story to tell, stories are collected here.
Our guests:
- Damon Bradford, SUNY Brockport senior and former foster kid
- Elisabeth Coykendall, former foster kid
- Amy Realbuto, nurse practitioner at Starlight Pediatrics