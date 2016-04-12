Connections: Fragile Lives Series Looks At The State Of Foster Care

In Monroe County there are more than 400 children in foster care. Many enter the system as a result of abuse and/or neglect.

In honor of Child Abuse Awareness month, WXXI News – in participation with Side Effects Public Media – is presenting Fragile Lives, a series about the health outcomes of children in foster care.

Lead reporter Michelle Faust joins our discussion to examine why foster kids are at a higher risk for trauma, and we explore the efforts to make their lives better. We also discuss the Foster Stories project. If you're a former foster child with a story to tell, stories are collected here.

Our guests: