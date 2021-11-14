-
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has announced that James R. Reed has been appointed CEO of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and its parent organization, The…
-
Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield is reporting a sharp decline in net income last year, as the health insurance company grappled with the impacts of the…
-
Monroe County officials say the county will distribute more than 400 kits containing personal protective equipment to essential minority and women-owned…
-
A state agency has made its decision on rate hike requests from health insurance companies.The New York State Department of Financial Services says that…
-
The president and CEO of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has announced plans to retire in May of 2021.Chris Booth has led the health care organization since…
-
In the latest WXXI Business Report, a Cornell University expert says the unexpected improvement in national unemployment numbers doesn't reflect the…
-
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield says telemedicine use is booming during the pandemic. The insurance giant said Wednesday that during the first four months…
-
The Rochester area’s largest health insurance provider said this week that it will cover COVID-19 treatment at no cost to its subscribers.Excellus…
-
The percentage of people without health insurance in upstate New York has fallen to its lowest number in years, according to the area’s largest health…
-
A group of surgeons in upstate New York has adopted new guidelines for prescribing opioids.The recommendations, developed by a team convened by Excellus…