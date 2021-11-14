Epistemology

-
ConnectionsAre we losing the capacity to understand people who see the world differently than we do? Reverend Val Fowler came to the Rochester region years ago, and…
ConnectionsA local organization called Civic Genius is hosting panels aimed at dismantling polarization. The organizers say the conversations neighbors and elected…
ConnectionsAmericans who believe in the QAnon conspiracies are expecting Donald Trump to be reinaugurated on March 4th, following the collapse of the conspiracy that…
ConnectionsWe talk with Guy Harrison, an author known for his work on skepticism and atheism. He joins us to discuss conspiracy theories, particularly those related…
Connections“Plandemic” – the debunked film about COVID-19, featuring a discredited researcher – went viral before platforms did their best to remove it. More than…
ConnectionsWhen's the last time you convinced someone to change their mind? Most of us are not very effective when it comes to debate. We dig in on our positions,…