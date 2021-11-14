-
ConnectionsHow do your store your data? Hard drives? The cloud? A local inventor says a device he created is indestructible and will make your data available in…
-
The University of Rochester Medical Center said an incident on May 14 caused it to lose the paths to 2.6 million files stored on one of its archival…
-
The University of Rochester is partnering with Harris Corp. to create the Rochester Data Science Consortium that will be housed on the UR campus.The joint…
-
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York State Education Department has hired a chief privacy officer to protect student and teacher data.Commissioner MaryEllen…
-
The Rochester Business Alliance's 2014 Health Benefits Survey is out and it shows that more employers are offering high deductible health plans. What does…