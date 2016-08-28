New York appoints privacy officer to protect student data

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York State Education Department has hired a chief privacy officer to protect student and teacher data.

Commissioner MaryEllen Elia announced the appointment of Temitope Akinyemi this past week.

She'll be in charge of developing and implementing the department's privacy policies and investigating security breaches.

Akinyemi has experience as the privacy officer at the state Office of Information Technology Services, where she also was an attorney.