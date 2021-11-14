-
Which spaces or places in Rochester matter to you? It's a question University of Rochester students and staff will ask as part of a new art project called…
-
ConnectionsSunday, November 15 marks the 50th anniversary of Garth Fagan Dance. We talk with members of the critically acclaimed company about its history, its…
-
What does dance performance actually look like in the pandemic era? The dance company Pones looks to answer this question literally in its 45-minute video…
-
ConnectionsWe discuss a new dance video called “Body Love,” which celebrates female empowerment. It’s a collaboration between local dancers from The Floor Dance…
-
ConnectionsRochester native Aesha Ash danced with the New York City Ballet and performed all over the world, and now she's using her success to inspire and empower…
-
ConnectionsLegendary choreographer Garth Fagan is preparing to debut a new work as part of the upcoming Garth Fagan Dance season. We sit down with Fagan to discuss…
-
ConnectionsThe First Niagara Rochester Fringe Festival is coming. We hear from a whirlwind of performers, who will preview the wide range of shows. Get ready. The…
-
Watch Tony award-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and Grammy Award-winning musician and composer Wynton Marsalis join forces for a project entitled…
-
WXXI News was granted exclusive behind-the-scenes access to document Lighthouse/Lightning Rod, a project between Tony award-winning choreographer Garth…
-
Rochester's own Garth Fagan marked the 40th anniversary of his dance troupe in style this week with a performance at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, where…