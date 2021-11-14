Capitol Bureau

-
A bipartisan group of state lawmakers are asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to commit to full funding for a program for New York’s veterans who are coping with…
Recent reforms to the state’s bail process, including an end to most forms of cash bail, were a wedge issue in last week’s elections that helped…
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is offering incentives for children aged 5 to 11 years old to get vaccinated, offering entry to a drawing for free college…
New York Governor Kathy Hochul, on the first full day that fully vaccinated foreign tourists were permitted to travel to the U.S., pledged to help the…
Democrats in New York have been absorbing the impact of some unexpected losses on Election night. They are debating what, if anything, they should do…
Republicans and Conservatives are claiming victory in the rejection of three ballot proposals that would have allowed mail-in voting in New York, same-day…
Three of five propositions on New York State’s ballot appear headed for failure, with more than 90% of the vote tallied.Proposals to allow same day voter…
Even before 2021’s elections are over, the 2022 race for governor of New York heated up with State Attorney General Tish James announcing that she’d be…
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday signed into law an expansion of the state’s paid family leave policy, expanding the benefit to those who care for a…
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is refusing to get drawn into a fight between her predecessor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and those who are investigating sexual…