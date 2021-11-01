Hochul staying out of Cuomo attacks on investigators

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is refusing to get drawn into a fight between her predecessor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and those who are investigating sexual assault charges against Cuomo.

Cuomo, who resigned in August after an investigation by Attorney General Tish James found he sexually harassed 11 women, has been issuing statements to the media and to his supporters over the past several days, saying he is innocent of charges in a criminal complaint that says he forcibly touched a staffer’s breasts.

Cuomo and his attorney, Rita Glavin, are attacking the motives of James, who is running for governor, saying her accusations are political and her report is a “sham,” something James denies.

The two are also criticizing Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, whose office issued the criminal complaint. Glavin called the probe “bizarre and unprofessional” and asked the Sheriff’s Office to preserve all documents related to the investigation. Apple has said the case is “solid."

Hochul, asked about the attacks, said she believes the women who accused Cuomo but said she’s too busy running the state to be drawn to the fight.

“Everything else will unfold with or without my commentary,” Hochul said. “And that’s just fine with me.”

Cuomo is to appear Nov. 17 in Albany City Court to answer the misdemeanor charge.