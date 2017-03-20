© 2021 WXXI News
LIVE BLOG: House Intelligence Committee’s hearing on Russian involvement with the 2016 election

WXXI News
Published March 20, 2017 at 10:02 AM EDT
wxxi_news.jpg

The NPR Two-Way blog will provide live coverage of the House Intelligence Committee’s public hearing on the investigations into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election. The live blog will include streaming video of the proceedings, with posts featuring highlights, context and analysis from NPR reporters and correspondents.

