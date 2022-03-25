How to heat your home without killing the planet

Eco-friendly living has gained popularity over the last several years, from the rise of the electric car to the installation of solar panels on private homes.

It’s not always easy or cheap, but some residents in Rochester are finding ways to make it possible.

Plus: Recent changes in New York’s bail laws mean that more people now wait for trial at home instead of in jail.

Despite this shift, many communities have not increased funding to support people waiting for trial – funding for things like mental health and drug addiction services.