Ear Shot

How to heat your home without killing the planet

Published March 25, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT
Eco-friendly living has gained popularity over the last several years, from the rise of the electric car to the installation of solar panels on private homes.

It’s not always easy or cheap, but some residents in Rochester are finding ways to make it possible.

Plus: Recent changes in New York’s bail laws mean that more people now wait for trial at home instead of in jail.

Despite this shift, many communities have not increased funding to support people waiting for trial – funding for things like mental health and drug addiction services.

Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is an editor and producer for WXXI News.
