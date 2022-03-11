© 2022 WXXI News
Ear Shot

A shortage of home aides is keeping this man from living in his own house

Published March 11, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST
In addition to impacting residents of group homes, worker shortages are affecting people with disabilities who want to live independently.

Lawmakers and local disability advocates are pushing for legislation that would increase wages for these workers.

Plus: For the first time in years, world-class speed skating returned to Lake Placid. The village hosted the 2022 FISU World University Championship Speed Skating event last week, to the delight of the sport's spectators.

Ear Shot
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is an editor and producer for WXXI News.
