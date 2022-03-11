A shortage of home aides is keeping this man from living in his own house
In addition to impacting residents of group homes, worker shortages are affecting people with disabilities who want to live independently.
Lawmakers and local disability advocates are pushing for legislation that would increase wages for these workers.
Plus: For the first time in years, world-class speed skating returned to Lake Placid. The village hosted the 2022 FISU World University Championship Speed Skating event last week, to the delight of the sport's spectators.