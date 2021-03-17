URMC needs participants for study on how seniors respond to COVID-19 vaccine

The University of Rochester Medical Center is seeking people 65 or older who are living in the community and have received the COVID-19 vaccine to participate in its Senior Study.

Dr. Ann Falsey, an infectious disease physician, said the study will assess whether seniors living in nursing facilities and those who are healthier and living in the community respond differently to the vaccine.

“And we know that people in nursing homes are particularly frail with a compilation of underlying diseases that requires them to require assistance in their living," Falsey said. "It really would be helpful to compare the healthier, older people living in the community, to these frail, older people that we know are at very high risk to do poorly if they get COVID.”

Participants must have received the vaccine within the last two or three months. They will need to donate a small sample of blood for the study.

Anyone who is interested can call (585) 922-5944 or email rghvaccinetrial@rochesterregional.org.