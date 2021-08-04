State Democratic Party Chair, Close Cuomo Ally, Says Governor Must Resign

Another close ally is calling on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after the state attorney general’s office concluded the third-term Democrat sexually harassed 11 women.



State Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs says he called the governor Wednesday to say he believes the report released Tuesday and the allegations, which Cuomo denied in a video released just after Attorney General Tish James presented the findings.



NYS Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs says close ally Gov. Cuomo "has lost his ability to govern, both practically and morally...it is with sadness and a measure of regret that I must ask the Governor to resign his office." pic.twitter.com/OTvU8p5Qwd— Ian Pickus (@IanPickus) August 4, 2021

Jacobs says in a statement that Cuomo has lost his ability to govern “both practically and morally,” and says the state will not be well served by a “long, protracted removal process” to delay what is “clearly inevitable.”

He says his call for Cuomo to step down comes with “sadness and a measure of regret.”

Pressure on Cuomo in the legislature is mounting with momentum building toward an impeachment vote.

