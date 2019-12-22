Nurses, midwives look for clarity on abortion

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) There is still some some uncertainty about how nurse practitioners and midwives are affected by a law that was supposed to expand the number of New York health care providers who can perform abortions.

Supporters at the time said the Reproductive Health Act would ensure physician assistants, nurse practitioners and midwives can provide abortion care if their license allows it and they have the training.

But state regulators are still deciding whether to allow midwives _ who can prescribe and administer drugs _ and nurse practitioners to perform abortions that involve suction in the first trimester.