Monroe County reports 161 new cases of COVID-19

The latest numbers on COVID-19 from Monroe County still show a relatively high number of new cases, but the daily number released on Saturday, 161 new positive cases, was down from the levels of the last few days when the county saw 300 new cases or close to that number in the previous three days.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases per day is 237, and the 7-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 4.61% which is up slightly from the previous day.

There were no new deaths reported on Saturday by the county's Department of Public Health.

New York state released numbers on Saturday which show the COVID-19 positivity rate within the ‘yellow zone,’ in Monroe County, the area of focus that includes Rochester and several towns, was at 5.09% on Friday. That is down from 5.9% on Thursday.

For the Finger Lakes Region, which includes Monroe and eight other counties, the positivity rate on Friday was 3.8% down from 5.1% on Thursday.

During a briefing with reporters on Saturday, Cuomo again expressed concern about what will happen during Thanksgiving gatherings if people spread the coronavirus, and again during Christmas and other holidays.

“How responsible do you think people will be, and how reckless do you think people will be? And that’s a personal judgment, but again, you’re going to see that in the numbers and I have my hand on the valve.”

Cuomo did not detail any new restrictions on Saturday but indicated he stands ready to make changes if needed.

Six northeast U.S. governors are having an emergency summit on COVID-19 this weekend.

Governor Cuomo said Friday that the group will discuss potential coordination of restrictions on restaurants and bars, as well as interstate travel and quarantine rules. Several states have passed new restrictions this week, including New York’s 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants and a ban on gatherings over 10 people in private residences.