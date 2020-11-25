IJC announces restructuring, after widespread criticism

The international commission that manages water levels on the Great Lakes is shrinking. It is also establishing an advisory group to broaden input from the public.

The International Joint Commission said it is downsizing to a six-member panel, with an equal number of members from the United States and Canada effective Dec. 1. It is also establishing an advisory group of stakeholders and Indigenous communities to report their perspectives directly to the commission.

“The restructuring represents a streamlined approach for this Board,” said Jane Corwin, chair of the IJC’s U.S. Section. “Commissioners enlarged the board last year, but after careful consideration determined that a smaller decision-making body with input from a more-inclusive advisory body would be more effective and appropriate.”

The commission has been reviewing its processes after receiving much criticism for recent high-water events that have caused millions of dollars in damage to lakeshore properties.

