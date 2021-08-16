Gov. Cuomo mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all healthcare workers

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that all healthcare workers, including hospital staff, and those working at long-term care facilities, including nursing homes and adult care, are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday, September 27.

The New York State Department of Health will issue Section 16 Orders, which requires all healthcare facilities to implement a policy mandating vaccinations to employees with exceptions to those with religious or medical reasons.

“Our healthcare heroes led the battle against the virus, and now we need them to lead the battle between the variant and the vaccine,” Cuomo said.

As of Monday, the vaccination rate within each healthcare system is as follows: 75% of ~450,000 hospital workers, 74% of ~30,000 adult care facility workers, and 68% of ~145,000 nursing home staff.

The state health department reported a 1,000% increase in positive cases over the last six weeks with 80% of the cases linked to the new delta variant. Cuomo urges all private businesses to enforce a vaccine mandate for service, and encourages school districts to mandate vaccination for teachers.

“While we have made tremendous progress in getting New Yorkers vaccinated, this pandemic is far from over and more must be done,” said state health commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker.

Zucker said this mandate will help close the vaccination gap and reduce the spread of the delta variant.