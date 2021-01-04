Coverage of the Georgia Senate Runoff Election - Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The balance of power in the US Senate is on the line on Tuesday, Jan. 5, as the state of Georgia casts ballots in a special runoff election. Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler face tough challenges from Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

WXXI is bringing you two live hours of special runoff election coverage, courtesy of WABE in Atlanta, Tuesday night from 8 to 10 p.m. on AM 1370 & FM 107.5 with streaming audio WXXINews.org and the WXXI app.

Host Rose Scott is joined by WABE reporters Emma Hurt and Emil Moffatt, NPR congressional reporter Claudia Grisales and NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montenaro, as well as lawmakers, political observers and other guests for live election updates, interviews and analysis.