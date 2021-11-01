WXXI AM News
Connections

Connections: The Landmark Society's 2021 "Five to Revive"

By & 3 hours ago

The Landmark Society of Western New York announces its 2021 "Five to Revive" today. The list includes five places or spaces selected for historic preservation and revitalization.

We discuss the list and the Landmark Society's goals with our guests:

Connections: The Landmark Society's 2020 "Five to Revive"

By & Nov 16, 2020

We discuss the Landmark Society's annual Five to Revive – a list of local spaces and places they've pinned for historic preservation and revitalization. We talk about this year's list.

Our guests: 

  • Wayne Goodman, executive director of the Landmark Society of Western New York 
  • Brad Huber, member of the Five to Revive Committee 
  • George Fontenette, member of the Clarissa St. Reunion Committee 
  • Briana Williams, Teen Empowerment youth history ambassador 
  • Kim Brumber, 67-89 Canal Street 
  • David Ciurzynski, Attica Opera House 
  • David Pacific, Joseph Ave. Arts and Culture Alliance 

Connections: The Landmark Society of Western New York's 2019 Five to Revive

By & Oct 18, 2019

Somewhere in your hometown, there is probably a historic building that you hope will be protected – a home, and old church, a beautiful barn. Each year, the Landmark Society of Western New York publishes a list called the Five to Revive. The goal is to raise awareness – and perhaps funding – for revitalizing these historic sites.

Our panel helps us explore the 2019 selections, and we discuss how adapting and revitalizing historic spaces can impact neighborhoods. Our guests:

Connections: The latest list from the Landmark Society of "Five to Revive" properties

By & Oct 11, 2018

The Landmark Society has announced its 2018 "Five to Revive" -- a list of five historic properties and locations in the region that are in need of investment. We're joined by members of the Landmark Society, who will discuss why these sites were chosen, what they see for their future, and how reviving historic sites can help rejuvenate parts of the community. We'll also get an update on the progress made with last year's selections. In studio:

  • Wayne Goodman, executive director of the Landmark Society
  • Caitlin Meives, preservation planner for the Landmark Society
  • Bob Seem, board member for Friends of Parrott Hall
  • Monica McCullough, Esq., Colgate Divinity School Neighborhood, founder of MM Development Advisors, and co-founder of NYWIRE (New York Women in Real Estate)