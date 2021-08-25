WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: Discussing "good cause eviction" protections, part 2

By & 4 minutes ago

We continue an ongoing conversation about good cause eviction protections. Albany recently passed legislation, and activists in Rochester want to see a similar law here. Meanwhile, during her inaugural speech on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul said that tenants experiencing financial hardship during the pandemic can apply for rent relief. Those who are eligible will be protected from eviction for one year.

Last week, we spoke with housing activists and a landlord about tenant protections. Now, we turn to local lawmakers and a property owner:

  • Jose Peo, member of Rochester City Council
  • Kim Smith, winner of the Democratic primary for Rochester City Council
  • Alex White, housing provider

Related Content

Connections: Discussing "good cause eviction" protections, part 1

By & Aug 18, 2021

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a measure that would prevent evictions from taking place in New York State during the pandemic. The eviction moratorium barred cases from moving forward if a tenant declared pandemic-related economic hardship by filing a form, rather than providing evidence in court. Landlords pushed back on the moratorium, stating they had no legal recourse to challenge tenants’ claims.

Meanwhile, new good cause eviction protections recently passed in Albany, and housing activists in Rochester say other cities should follow suit. The law protects tenants from facing holdover evictions by giving them the right to renew their tenancy, enhancing their right to organize, and providing protections against unreasonable rent hikes. Landlords could still evict tenants for nonpayment and other issues.

We discuss the law with housing rights advocates and landlords. Our guests:

  • Barbara Rivera, lead tenant organizer for the City-Wide Tenant Union of Rochester
  • Clianda Florence-Yarde, tenant, educator, mother, and community member
  • John Chapin, landlord