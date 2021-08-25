Connections: Discussing "good cause eviction" protections, part 2

We continue an ongoing conversation about good cause eviction protections. Albany recently passed legislation, and activists in Rochester want to see a similar law here. Meanwhile, during her inaugural speech on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul said that tenants experiencing financial hardship during the pandemic can apply for rent relief. Those who are eligible will be protected from eviction for one year.
Last week, we spoke with housing activists and a landlord about tenant protections. Now, we turn to local lawmakers and a property owner:
- Jose Peo, member of Rochester City Council
- Kim Smith, winner of the Democratic primary for Rochester City Council
- Alex White, housing provider