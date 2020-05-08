Coming up on Connections: Friday, May 8

First hour: Discussing the mental health "epidemic" on college campuses

Second hour: Local nursing home leaders discuss precautions they're taking to protect residents from the coronavirus

Psychiatrists and mental health counselors across the country say college students are facing a campus mental health "epidemic." NPR reported on the issue last year, and now, with the pandemic shutting down campuses and pushing students to online learning at home, many may face additional challenges. The SUNY system has created a task force to enhance mental health support and services for students. This hour, we discuss the work of that group, and how the pandemic is impacting students' mental health. Our guests:

Kate Wolfe-Lyga, director of the Counseling Services Center at SUNY College at Oswego

B. Janet Hibbs, family and couples psychotherapist, and co-author of "The Stressed Years of Their Lives"

Brigid Cahill, director of the University Counseling Center at the University of Rochester

Stephanie Guilin, student at Monroe Community College, and mental health advocate

Then in our second hour, according to state data reported earlier this week, more than 4,800 New Yorkers in nursing homes and care facilities have died from the coronavirus since March 1. This hour, we talk with leaders of local nursing homes who discuss the precautions they're taking to protect their vulnerable residents. Our guests are from the Alliance for Senior Care, which includes five local facilities: St. Ann's Community, St. John's Home, Friendly Senior Living, Jewish Senior Life, and Episcopal SeniorLife. Our guests: