Census: Rochester falls to New York's fourth-largest city

The city of Yonkers has knocked Rochester from its longtime perch as the third-largest city in New York, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday.

Data showed that while both cities saw their population increase over the last 10 years, Yonkers grew at a faster rate and now tops Rochester by about 240 residents.

Yonkers, which is situated in Westchester County about 10 miles north of New York City, had 211,569 residents as of April 1, 2020, the cutoff for the 2020 census. Rochester recorded 211,328 residents.

The new designation for Rochester represents psychological blow to a city whose reputation has been battered as of late by media coverage of its government's handling of the death of Daniel Prude and the tribulations of its mayor, Lovely Warren, who is facing criminal charges in two unrelated cases.

But in practical terms, though, Rochester's loss of its status as the third-largest city in the state does not mean much.

The city still grew, adding 654 residents since the 2010 census, when Rochester's population stood at 210,674.

That rate of growth of 0.36 percent, however, was much slower than that of other comparable cities in New York, including Yonkers, Buffalo, and Syracuse.

Yonkers saw its population increase 7.9 percent from 2010, according to census data. The populations of Buffalo and Syracuse grew 6.5 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

Monroe County also saw its population grow over the last 10 years, to 759,443 residents from 744,344, an increase of about 2 percent.

By contrast, Westchester County jumped 5.8 percent to top 1 million residents, Erie County grew 3.8 percent to 954,236 residents, and Onondaga County rose to 476,516, for a change of 2 percent.

New York has a whole grew to 20,201,249 residents from 19,378,102 in 2010.

This is a developing story.

David Andreatta is CITY's editor. He can be reached at dandreatta@rochester-citynews.com.