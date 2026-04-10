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WXXI Daily News Podcast

Today's headlines for April 10

By Beth Adams
Published April 10, 2026 at 6:10 AM EDT
WXXI Daily News Podcast
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.<br/>Reach her at <a href="mailto:badams@wxxi.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017a-9b5e-d1df-a7fa-dfffdd1f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1775576736683,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000176-8698-d8bf-a5f6-a7b8a8a20000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1775576736683,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000176-8698-d8bf-a5f6-a7b8a8a20000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;badams@wxxi.org&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:badams@wxxi.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000019d-689e-d63c-a3bd-fdff874b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000019d-689e-d63c-a3bd-fdff874b0001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">badams@wxxi.org</a>.
See stories by Beth Adams