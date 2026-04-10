Today's headlines for April 10

Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.<br/>Reach her at <a href="mailto:badams@wxxi.org" target="_blank" link-data="{"cms.site.owner":{"_ref":"0000017a-9b5e-d1df-a7fa-dfffdd1f0000","_type":"ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20"},"cms.content.publishDate":1775576736683,"cms.content.publishUser":{"_ref":"00000176-8698-d8bf-a5f6-a7b8a8a20000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.content.updateDate":1775576736683,"cms.content.updateUser":{"_ref":"00000176-8698-d8bf-a5f6-a7b8a8a20000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.directory.paths":[],"anchorable.showAnchor":false,"link":{"cms.directory.paths":[],"attributes":[],"linkText":"badams@wxxi.org","target":"NEW","attachSourceUrl":false,"url":"mailto:badams@wxxi.org","_id":"0000019d-689e-d63c-a3bd-fdff874b0000","_type":"ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a"},"_id":"0000019d-689e-d63c-a3bd-fdff874b0001","_type":"809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288"}">badams@wxxi.org</a>.