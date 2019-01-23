Ear Shot
Get up to speed on the stories you may have missed by subscribing to Ear Shot, the podcast that brings you on-demand stories, interviews, and other tidbits of what's happening around Rochester and the Finger Lakes, all from the WXXI News team.
Latest Episodes
Over the last two years, nurses have been hailed as front-line heroes, but the stress of the pandemic led many to quit or retire.Who are those who are…
This week on Ear Shot:Besides his stump speech, his talk of building bridges, and his aspirations of reducing violence in the city – what do we know about…
This week on Ear Shot:A fifth of everything we throw in the trash is food waste. But what if we recycled that back into the ground instead?Plus, Joywave…
This week on Ear Shot:Some physicians and patients believe racism is a factor in the historical underfunding of sickle cell disease research and…
This week on Ear Shot:It's been 20 years since the Sept. 11 attacks, and a lot has changed, including the way it's taught in schools.Plus:Some of the…
This week on Ear Shot:A shop in the Rochester area is giving out free gifts that are controversial.Plus: The COVID-19 shutdown last year was a jarring…
This week on Ear Shot:As the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, Afghan interpreters and other allies are relocating to Rochester in search of a better life.…
This week on Ear Shot:Regular screenings could prevent deaths from cervical cancer, but more women are putting them off during the pandemic.Plus:Now that…
This week on Ear Shot:New York Attorney General Letitia James this week released the findings of an independent investigation into sexual harassment…
This week on Ear Shot:The last year is associated with loss and pain for a lot of people.But for some, 2020 was a turning point toward something…