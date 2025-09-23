© 2025 WXXI News
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published September 23, 2025 at 4:14 AM EDT

The Trump administration issues new guidance, suggesting a link between acetaminophen use and autism, ABC says Jimmy Kimmel's show will return Tuesday, Trump will meet with world leaders at UNGA.

Michel Martin
Leila Fadel
