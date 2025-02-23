What's it like to be famous? These 13 new celebrity memoirs may clue you in

While we may never meet our favorite celebrities in real life, reading their memoirs can offer a peek into their lives – at least the parts they want to share with us. Here are a baker's dozen of celebrity memoirs hitting shelves in 2025 if you want to delve into the glitz and glamour.

Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman by Brooke Shields (Jan. 14)

When Shields' memoir came out in mid-January, she made headlines for a section of her book that delves into undergoing a non-consensual, intimate surgery . While the surgery was unexpected, and unwelcomed, Shields anticipated the spotlight on this vulnerable moment. "Even now, as I write this, I know this will be the bit that makes headlines. Whatever. Women deserve all the information," she wrote. This is just a slice of Shield's memoir. As a whole, the book is a thoughtful reflection on aging and agency as a woman, especially a woman in Hollywood.

In Gad we Trust: A Tell-Some by Josh Gad (Jan. 14)

Through a series of personal essays, Frozen and The Book of Mormon star Josh Gad opens up about his childhood, his career and obstacles he faced in both his personal and professional life. A comedy filled "tell-some," Gad's memoir traces his life from the impact of his parent's divorce when he was young to his struggles with self image and the idea of success in the entertainment industry.

I'll Have What She's Having by Chelsea Handler (Feb. 25)

Handler's latest book is her seventh: She first wrote: My Horizontal Life: A Collection of One-Night Stands in 2005. I'll Have What She's Having is composed of essays highlighting moments from the actress and comedian's life that led to her becoming the woman she says she always wanted to be. The book hits shelves on Feb. 25, Handler's 50th birthday.

I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams by Jordan Chiles (March 4)

In her debut memoir, Team USA gold medalist Jordan Chiles opens up about both the challenges and joys of her life as an Olympic athlete. A junior at the University of California, Los Angeles, the young gymnast writes about experiencing racism as a Black athlete, developing an eating disorder after a childhood coach called her fat, and other obstacles she's faced in her career. Chiles also writes about her relationships with her teammates and how they persevere together. Her teammate Simone Biles wrote the book's forward.

Don't Look Back, You'll Trip Over: My Guide to Life by Michael Caine (March 25)

Sir Michael Caine has been in the spotlight for most of his life with an acting career spanning eight decades. His upcoming memoir, Don't Look Back, You'll Trip Over: My Guide to Life, is a follow up to his 2018 book, Blowing the Bloody Doors Off. The book features anecdotes and life advice from his storied career.

Matriarch: A Memoir by Tina Knowles (April 22)

Tina Knowles, mother to Beyoncé and Solange grew up in Galveston, Texas in the 1950s. Her memoir, Matriarch, reflects on the multi-generational saga of Black motherhood, from her own rearing to raising her daughters into the superstars the world knows today. Knowles opens up about grief, tragedy, love and the wisdom of the women in her family.

Uptown Girl: A Memoir by Christie Brinkley (April 29)

Sports Illustrated cover model and actress Christie Brinkley starred in the 1983 music video for her ex-husband Billy Joel's song, "Uptown Girl." Her memoir – named after that pivotal role and out this spring – chronicles Brinkley's life from girlhood to adulthood. Brinkley, 71, includes pieces of her own art in the book.

The Art of Winning: Lessons From My Life in Football by Bill Belichick (May 6)

Bill Belichick, the former head coach of the New England Patriots, grew up shadowing his father, who coached football at the Naval Academy. In this memoir, Belichick shares lessons from his 49-year coaching career, Navy football, and his father, Steve.

Big Dumb Eyes: Stories from a Simpler Mind by Nate Bargatze (May 6)

A stand up comedian from Nashville, Bargatze is known for his "clean comedy" – comedy generally considered family friendly. In his debut book, Bargazte delivers anecdotes and tales from his life with the same comic sense he brings to the stage.

Karen: A Brother Remembers by Kelsey Grammer (May 6)

Actor and comedian Kelsey Grammer, known for his role as the psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane in Cheers and Frasier, shares the story of his sister, Karen, who was raped and murdered at the age of 18. In this memoir, Grammer shares his fondest memories with Karen and reflects on the devastation that followed her death.

We All Want to Change the World: My Journey Through Social Justice Movements from the 1960s to Today by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Raymond Obstfeld (May 13)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a former NBA star, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Barack Obama in 2016 for his work in activism and social justice. In this memoir, written with Raymond Obstfeld, Abdul-Jabbar reflects on activism throughout history by people of all backgrounds, and what history can teach us about the world today.

Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother, and the Life Lessons I Learned from All Three by Dawn Staley (May 20)

Three-time Olympic gold medalist, NBA All-Star and NCAA champion head coach Dawn Staley makes her author debut in May with a memoir recounting her life and the career that landed her in the Basketball Hall of Fame. The book chronicles Staley's time on the court, from the North Philadelphia projects to University of South Carolina's Colonial Life Arena.

Lionel Ritchie's memoir (as yet untitled) (Sept. 20)

Acclaimed musician and producer Lionel Ritchie shares reflections on his life and career in this upcoming memoir, still untitled as of this writing, set to release this fall. The memoir chronicles Ritchie's life from his childhood in Tuskegee, Alabama, to the obstacles he overcame to become a world-class entertainer.

Copyright 2025 NPR