Multi-million-dollar wastewater projects wrapping up in Webster

A two-year, $16 million upgrade to the Village of Webster sewer plant is complete with a ceremonial ribbon cutting set for Wednesday.

The project — funded in part by the state — improved capacity of the nearly 100-year-old plant and ensured the facility's ability to meet state discharge requirements by upgrading key components and replacing aging equipment. That, in turn, will help improve Lake Ontario water quality in the Rochester Embayment, state officials said. That's a recessed area of the lake between Parma and Webster.

“This is a vital investment in clean water and in the affordability of local water infrastructure," said Maureen Coleman, president and CEO of the New York state Environmental Facilities Corp.

The state agency provided the village with a $1.4 million grant and interest-free financing.

The village and town of Webster operate separate wastewater treatment facilities. The town, too, is wrapping up a state-assisted $87 million upgrade of its facilities — improvements that were scaled up significantly with the addition of the fairlife milk processing facility.

“We’re investing at historic scale to help municipalities protect public health and the environment while strengthening the water systems that New Yorkers rely on every day,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement, touting a $3.75 billion program enacted in the 2027 state budget that continues a statewide effort to help communities address water infrastructure needs.