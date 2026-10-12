Can Rochester’s healthcare systems meet the needs of its Spanish-speaking residents?

Lidia Marin, a Spanish speaker, has given up on trying to schedule her own medical appointments.

When she tried in the past, she was hung up on when an interpreter wasn't available. In another instance, Marin was told that an interpreter would return her call, but no one ever did.

“It gets frustrating. I feel there really ought to be more support,” she said through an interpreter. “There are many of us Hispanics here in Rochester, and I feel there is a real need for more people who can translate.”

Marin’s English-speaking daughter now assists with scheduling her mother’s appointments.

In Monroe County, 6% of the population speaks Spanish as their primary language, and the demand for interpretation at local facilities is rising.

Between 2024 and 2025, URochester Medicine saw a nearly 4.5% increase in Spanish interpretation assistance at its healthcare facilities — to just over 49,000 encounters — coming from interpreters on staff, agencies sending interpreters in person, and remote vendors.

Likewise, Raland Translation — an Akkodis company that provides interpreters primarily to URochester Medicine and Rochester Regional Health, but also to smaller clinics and private practices locally — has seen 7% to 13% quarter-over-quarter increases in Spanish interpretation requests since 2024.

“Spanish remains our highest-demand language, and we maintain a network of more than 40 Spanish interpreters to support the community's needs,” said Wei Xin Vought, director of operations for Raland.

“What our volume does show is how widespread the need is,” Vought added. “Our interpreters support patients and providers at hundreds of locations each year for anything from routine appointments to more complex care.”

Medical interpreters are essential when the patient and provider don’t speak the same language.

URochester Medicine’s online provider directory currently shows 1,185 providers who are accepting new patients — 34 of whom speak Spanish. Rochester Regional Health’s online provider directory shows 579 providers accepting new patients, and 33 speak Spanish.

It can be hard to tell when searching the directories, though, if the provider is a native speaker and how well they speak the language.

Jinelle Vaiana / For WXXI News Lidia Marin and her daughter, Daisy Ruiz Marin, who advocates for her Spanish-speaking parents at medical appointments.

Marin’s daughter, Daisy Ruiz Marin, has been advocating for her Spanish-speaking parents at medical appointments.

“(My parents) have seen medical providers that speak Spanish, but they’re not Hispanic or Latino, so they may speak Spanish, but their Spanish is not the best. They’re not 100% fluent,” said Ruiz Marin, who works as the housing initiatives supervisor/community response lead at Ibero-American Action League.

“I do also think that every Latino or Hispanic country has a different Spanish,” she added. “My family is of Mexican origin. Their Spanish is different from someone who is of Puerto Rican origin or Colombian, or Venezuelan. (That) makes it hard to (communicate) appropriately.”

But Ruiz Marin said the biggest challenge for the Spanish-speaking individuals she assists through Ibero is the limited availability of providers. Whether it’s a sick visit or a follow-up appointment, patients are finding it difficult to get into the office as soon as they’d like, she said.

Connecting with providers in primary care and mental health proves the most difficult, she added.

And when Spanish-speaking patients do make it to the office, while having a medical interpreter can be a relief for many, there are also times when it gets uncomfortable, according to Isandra O’Farril Nater, a Spanish medical interpreter for E-Z Translation.

“Sometimes they send a woman (to interpret for) a man, and it’s a very private thing he wants to deal with, and he doesn't want a woman to interpret for him, or vice versa,” she explained. “A lady that is having a mammogram doesn’t want a man to go there with her. She wants a female to help her, and sometimes they don’t have that.”

Both URochester Medicine and Rochester Regional Health have Interpreter Services departments, where onsite staff interpret for patients and providers. URochester Medicine has 70 interpreters total, using Spanish, Arabic, and American Sign Language. With the help of partnering agencies and remote services, assistance can be provided in more than 200 languages.

Provided / URochester Medicine Some of the interpreters at URochester Medicine pose for a photo.

Within that department are two Spanish interpreter supervisors, 25 Spanish interpreters, and one Spanish translator, who assists with written text. The organization is currently recruiting for two open part-time positions, one per diem position, and four full-time positions for Spanish interpreters.

Raland is currently recruiting for 10 Spanish interpreter positions. “Spanish medical interpreters are an incredibly important component of the patient experience, but we often see demand exceed the available pool of qualified interpreters in the Rochester area. Expanding that workforce remains an ongoing priority for Raland,” Vought said.

The organizations are doing what they can to meet the demand, and that includes using remote interpretation services when needed. At URochester Medicine, while the preference is always to have an interpreter face-to-face with a patient, about 43% of their interpreter encounters were in person, and about 57% were via video or phone so far this year.

Video and phone encounters happen when timely access to an in-person interpreter is not possible, or when language support is needed for a language not covered within the onsite team.

But both Ruiz Marin and O’Farril Nater said video interpretation is not a popular option for the people they assist. Sometimes, when patients arrive early for their appointment and their interpreter has not yet arrived, the doctor will push to begin the appointment and use video interpretation.

“Sometimes when I do get there, they disconnect the call and the (patient) will be like, ‘Thank God you are here. I could not deal with that laptop,’” said O’Farril Nater, who moved to Rochester from Puerto Rico more than three decades ago.

“It’s more challenging to use the laptop. Let’s say you want to explain something about your feet; the person on the laptop cannot see everything. And I think we’re people that use our hands a lot ... and that's hard with the laptop.”

Another challenge for Spanish-speaking patients that O’Farril Nater and Ruiz Marin noted was a sense of distrust coming from the patients and sometimes even the providers.

Ruiz Marin noted a stigma in the Hispanic and Latino population with seeking medical attention, and she believes there needs to be more focus on educating the population about screenings and the importance of being proactive with their health and wellness.

Consequences of putting off that care can be deadly. A couple of months ago, Ruiz Marin said a Spanish-speaking member of the community died after delaying medical care due to a fear of not being able to communicate and a fear of increased ICE presence locally.

Sometimes, the distrust can flow from provider to patient, according to O’Farril Nater. When a Spanish-speaking patient misses an appointment, doesn’t schedule a follow-up appointment, or misses some post-appointment instruction, it can appear they’re willfully ignoring doctor’s orders. O’Farril Nater said, however, that it’s simply more difficult at every step of the process when you don’t speak the same language.

As Vought with Raland put it, “Language can create barriers at almost every point in the healthcare experience, such as scheduling an appointment, completing paperwork, and understanding medical instructions or discussing treatment with a provider.

“Those challenges can become even harder when patients are unfamiliar with the healthcare system or are also navigating issues with transportation or insurance.”