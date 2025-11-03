Early voting ends on a high note, Election Day is tomorrow

Nine days of early voting ended Sunday after a weekend bump at the polls.

The Monroe County Board of Elections reported that 31,174 voters cast their ballots during early voting — with more than a third doing so between Friday and Sunday.

While there is no high-profile contested race at the top of the ballot, there are supervisor and town board seats up for election in each of the towns and races in the village of East Rochester and the city of Rochester.

This year's total is 33% higher than2023, when 23,388 people voted early. That was also a year where there were many suburban contests on the ballot as well as a contested Monroe County executive race.

Tuesday is Election Day, and polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can use the Monroe County Board of Elections' voter information tool to check your registration status, find your polling place, or view your ballot.

Voters experiencing problems can reach out to the state Attorney General's Office, which has an Election Protection Hotline at (866) 390-2992. You can also submit a complaint online to request assistance.