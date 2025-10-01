© 2025 WXXI News
Monroe County offers free grief support for substance use deaths

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published October 1, 2025 at 5:49 AM EDT
While overdose deaths did decline dramatically in Monroe County last year, advocates don't want people to get the message that substance use is no longer a problem.

The county's Department of Public Health is now offering free grief support group sessions for people who have lost a loved one to substance use.

Grief can be complicated for those who are mourning a substance use-related death because of the stigma surrounding addiction, said Dr. Tisha Smith, director of the county's addiction services.

"They tend to kind of go underground and grieve by themselves alone, and not really sharing that with other people," she said, adding that group support can be healing.

Smith speaks from experience.

After experiencing a DWI-related death in her own family years ago, she said she discovered a group program.

"It was the first time I was ever in a room with other people who had a similar type of loss," she said, " and it was transformational for me."

The free group support sessions are both in-person and online. Drop-ins are welcome for the in-person meetings. But registration is required for the virtual meetings.

There's additional information on the county's website.
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
