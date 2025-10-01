Monroe County offers free grief support for substance use deaths

While overdose deaths did decline dramatically in Monroe County last year, advocates don't want people to get the message that substance use is no longer a problem.

The county's Department of Public Health is now offering free grief support group sessions for people who have lost a loved one to substance use.

Grief can be complicated for those who are mourning a substance use-related death because of the stigma surrounding addiction, said Dr. Tisha Smith, director of the county's addiction services.

"They tend to kind of go underground and grieve by themselves alone, and not really sharing that with other people," she said, adding that group support can be healing.

Smith speaks from experience.

After experiencing a DWI-related death in her own family years ago, she said she discovered a group program.

"It was the first time I was ever in a room with other people who had a similar type of loss," she said, " and it was transformational for me."

The free group support sessions are both in-person and online. Drop-ins are welcome for the in-person meetings. But registration is required for the virtual meetings.

There's additional information on the county's website.

