Bomb threats at Nazareth, RIT part of nationwide swatting trend

Nazareth University and Rochester Institute of Technology were among several colleges across the country that reported bomb threats Tuesday, which authorities say appear to be part of a broader social media trend.

Nazareth students reportedly received text messages warning of a bomb threat and urging them to avoid the library and Clock Tower Commons. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and campus security investigated the messages and found the threat was not credible.

RIT also issued a campus safety update regarding an alleged threatening email.

Officials say the incidents reflect a form of “swatting,” a trend in which false threats are made in an attempt to provoke a law enforcement response.

Similar threats were reported at colleges and universities nationwide. In Delaware, both Delaware State University and the University of Delaware evacuated academic buildings following bomb threats.

In Texas, Prairie View A&M University and Lone Star College-University Park closed their campuses after receiving bomb threats targeting their libraries.

According to media reports, other colleges in Michigan, Alabama, and Maryland also experienced threats on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials say swatting incidents are on the rise.

