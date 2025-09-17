PGA championship coming to Oak Hill for the fifth time

Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford has been tapped to host the PGA Championship in 2035, the fifth time it's received the honor.

State and PGA officials made that announcement Wednesday during a news conference in Nassau County, where Bethpage State Park's Black Course will host the Ryder Cup tournament next week. Officials also announced that the Bethpage course will host the 2028 Women’s PGA Championship along with the 2033 PGA Championship.

Oak Hill President Ron Billitier said in a statement that the club and its membership welcome the opportunity to test the world's best golfers.

"Having recently hosted our fourth PGA Championship on the restored East Course, we’re confident our fifth will set a new standard and honor a worthy champion," he said.

Oak Hill last hosted the PGA Championship in 2023, when Brooks Koepka won. It also hosted it in 1980, 2003, and 2013.

Derek Sprague, PGA of America's CEO, said there's a great team and facility at Oak Hill.

"You're reinvesting in the economy with an over $45 million renovation to your facility to invest in future championships,” Sprague said.

Greater Rochester Enterprise, a nonprofit economic development agency, estimated a $190 million economic impact from the 2023 tournament.

