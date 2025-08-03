© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pride on display at Puerto Rican parade and festival

WXXI News | By Natasha Kaiser
Published August 3, 2025 at 8:58 AM EDT
A man spins a Puerto Rican flag during the Puerto Rican parade and festival on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Rochester.
1 of 8  — Puerto Rican Fest 3.JPG
A man spins a Puerto Rican flag during the Puerto Rican parade and festival on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Rochester.
Natasha Kaiser / WXXI News
A man and girl ride a motorcycle flying the Puerto Rican flag during the Puerto Rican parade and festival on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Rochester.
2 of 8  — Puerto Rican Fest 1.JPG
A man and girl ride a motorcycle flying the Puerto Rican flag during the Puerto Rican parade and festival on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Rochester.
Natasha Kaiser / WXXI News
A young boy holds a Puerto Rican flag during the Puerto Rican parade and festival on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Rochester.
3 of 8  — Puerto Rican Fest 2.JPG
A young boy holds a Puerto Rican flag during the Puerto Rican parade and festival on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Rochester.
Natasha Kaiser / WXXI News
Hundreds gathered for the Puerto Rican parade and festival on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Rochester.
4 of 8  — Puerto Rican Fest 4.JPG
Hundreds gathered for the Puerto Rican parade and festival on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Rochester.
Natasha Kaiser / WXXI News
Hundreds gather for the Puerto Rican parade and festival on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Rochester.
5 of 8  — Puerto Rican Fest 5.JPG
Hundreds gather for the Puerto Rican parade and festival on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Rochester.
Natasha Kaiser / WXXI News
Two women stand under a Puerto Rican flag umbrella during the Puerto Rican parade and festival on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Rochester.
6 of 8  — Puerto Rican Fest 6.JPG
Two women stand under a Puerto Rican flag umbrella during the Puerto Rican parade and festival on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Rochester.
Natasha Kaiser / WXXI News
A group of dancers at the Puerto Rican parade and festival on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Rochester.
7 of 8  — Puerto Rican Fest 7.JPG
A group of dancers at the Puerto Rican parade and festival on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Rochester.
Natasha Kaiser / WXXI News
Festival-goers check out merchandise for sale at the Puerto Rican festival on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Rochester.
8 of 8  — Puerto Rican Fest 8.JPG
Festival-goers check out merchandise for sale at the Puerto Rican festival on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Rochester.
Natasha Kaiser / WXXI News

WXXI News intern Natasha Kaiser captures the sights of the 2025 Puerto Rican parade and festival.

Every summer, thousands gather for the festival, which offers music, food and community and celebrates the pride of a rich heritage.
Local News