Leadership change on the horizon for Writers & Books

Richard Man / Provided Michael Solis

The executive director of Writers & Books will step down from her role at the end of September after six years on the job.

The literary center's board has hired Michael Solis of Brooklyn as Alison Meyers’ successor. Solis is a science fiction, fantasy, and creative nonfiction author whose debut novel, "Deficient," was nominated for several prestigious awards.

"We see reading and writing as ways to understand each other's stories better, to raise voices, to bring people together," said Christine Eichelberger, president of Writers & Books' board. "And we felt (Solis) was very well equipped. He is very well equipped to do that because of all the different factors of his background and educational preparation."

Solis' background is in global humanitarian work and human rights, and he has worked nearly 20 years in Kenya, Sierra Leone, and Latin America. He wrote in his bio that those global experiences shape his storytelling, as does queer identity.

A Princeton graduate, he has master's degrees in international human rights law and gender and development studies. Solis is a member of the Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers Association and the International Society of Latino Authors. He's also a member of the Publishing Triangle, an association for LGBTQ people in publishing.

His work has appeared in The Atlantic, HuffPost, and Oxford University Press.

"As a writer, I know the power of stories to connect, heal, and transform," Solis said in a news release. "And as someone who has spent nearly two decades in humanitarian and development work, I understand the importance of celebrating diverse voices and lived experiences. I’m excited to collaborate with the talented team and dedicated board to honor Writers & Books’ legacy, while ushering in a bold, inclusive, and innovative new chapter.”

During Meyers' tenure, Writers & Books saw growth in audience engagement, community partnerships, support from area foundations, and professionalization of the staff, according to the news release. She also led efforts to launch the organization's indie bookstore, Ampersand Books, in 2020, and a substantial upgrade to the organization’s Gell Retreat campus in Naples that was completed last year.

"She's worked very, very hard to foster community relationships, to make us more relevant and accessible in our community," Eichelberger said. "She's initiated programming that's in the city libraries in some of the most impoverished areas of our cities where we provide youth programming at no cost. ... We're really proud of the work we've been able to do under Alison's leadership."