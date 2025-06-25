Gillett Road bridge in Ogden expected to reopen soon

Work has begun to fix the Gillett Road bridge in Ogden more than 18 months after the span closed due to structural concerns.

The bridge's owner, CSX, has hired Winn Construction Corp. to repair the bridge’s structural supports and bring it into compliance with New York state Department of Transportation standards. A news release from Monroe County said the work is expected to take six to eight weeks.

"As of yesterday — I was there on site when they pulled up with their excavator and skid steer," Ogden town Supervisor Mike Zale said Wednesday. "And so they are on site. They were on site last night, and they're on site this morning."

The rail company had resisted fixing the bridge, arguing that it had abandoned the span and was not responsible for it. The rails that passed under the bridge were removed years ago. But Ogden officials said there was no record of abandonment.

CSX relented after Monroe County sent the company a letter in June threatening a lawsuit if the company didn’t fix and reopen the bridge. Ogden officials also sent a letter to CSX President and CEO Joseph Hinrichs detailing safety risks caused by the closure, as area emergency response agencies have complained about the barrier it creates.

"CSX contractors are currently making the necessary repairs to the Gillett Road Bridge, and we anticipate work to be complete within the next eight weeks," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement. "We appreciate the public's patience as we have worked alongside local, county, and federal officials throughout this process."

Zale said Ogden and Monroe County tried to emphasize the message that they've been good neighbors to CSX, and the company should be good neighbors to them.

"At the end of the day, I do feel like our advocacy here locally with the first responders and being able to work with them to draft this letter, I think it really did make a difference."