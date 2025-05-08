Gillibrand calls on Trump to exempt baby supplies from tariffs

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is calling on President Donald Trump to exempt baby essentials from the tariffs he imposed on China.

Products imported from the country are subject to tariffs of up to 145%, including baby supplies like strollers, cribs and car seats.

During a news conference Thursday, Gillibrand called these tariffs a disaster and a punishment to parents and families.

“President Trump and Elon Musk say they want Americans to have more kids, but what they're actually doing is making it much harder to have children,” said Gillibrand, a Democrat.

According to the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association, more than 70% of baby essentials sold in the United States are made in China.

Gillibrand said she acknowledges that the tariffs are an attempt by the Trump administration to restore the manufacturing business in the United States. But, she added, that's something that will take time.

“The reality is we don't have the supply chain or the manufacturing capabilities to do that right away,” she said. “Even if we did, it's unlikely we could do so at a competitive price.”

Trump is reportedly considering an exemption for essential baby products.