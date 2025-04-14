Rochester Regional remembers neurosurgeon killed in plane crash

Photo provided / Rochester Regional Health Dr. Michael Groff

The local medical community is mourning the loss of Dr. Michael Groff, who died over the weekend after the plane he was in crashed in Columbia County, which is in the Hudson Valley region.

Groff was a highly-regarded neurosurgeon and Rochester Regional Health's executive medical director of neurosciences. He began working for Rochester Regional in July, having previously served on the faculty at Harvard.

Dr. Robert Mayo, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Rochester Regional, said Groff had already left his mark on the system.

"He had a vision of moving neurosciences forward in our community — was working on a very positive strategic plan, and we were really grateful and excited for his work here, so we will miss that most definitely, " Mayo said.

Groff also was a mentor to other doctors.

"He was a natural at that," Mayo said. "He was very approachable. He loved to teach. He loved to share information and knowledge and help others in their personal, you know, career journeys and so it's no surprise that there are many, many people who've been touched beyond just the patients. "