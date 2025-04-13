Doulas and advocates walk for change during Black Maternal Health Week

Families, doulas, and community health advocates assembled at Marketplace Mall Saturday to walk in support of maternal health, aiming to address longstanding disparities affecting Black birthing individuals.

Held during Black Maternal Health Week — which occurs annually from April 11-18 — the Healthy Baby Network Walkathon included on-site resources, parenting support and public health services offered by local organizations.

Paula Nisbeth, Doula Coordinator at the Healthy Baby Network, said her commitment to doula care is unwavering.

“I always knew that when I become pregnant that I wanted a doula for myself because doulas save lives,” Nisbeth said.

Ayanah Alexander, another practicing doula, said the everyday value of trusted support during labor is more important than ever — explaining how, with a doula, a woman giving birth can have her questions answered in an accessible, empathic way.

Stephanie Ballard-Foster Ayana Alexander, a doula with Healthy Baby Network, says trusted support during pregnancy can help parents feel more confident and better prepared throughout the birthing process.

“She’s able to say, ‘Hey, is this normal? Should I be experiencing this?’ and I’m able to say, ‘Yes, I went through the same thing,’” Alexander said. “And that’s something that a doctor might not be able to provide.”

Monroe County Chief Community Engagement Officer Josie McClary said strong community bonds are necessary to addressing maternal health challenges, especially for Black mothers and mothers-to-be.

“We need to go back to that village mentality and really wrap our arms around community and families that might be suffering or have suffered through pregnancy complications or death,” McClary said.

The Healthy Baby Network’s initiatives include expanding culturally matched doula programs and parenting education to support safer births and positive outcomes.

According to the New York State Department of Health, the infant mortality rate in Monroe County is 13.3 deaths per 1,000 live births for Black infants, compared to 3.6 for white infants.