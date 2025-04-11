© 2025 WXXI News
Topgolf delays construction. Developer now expects 2026 opening

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp
Published April 11, 2025 at 4:23 PM EDT
Rendering shows a two-story Topgolf in Little Rock, Arkansas similar in design to what is being proposed in Brighton. The left side of the building is illuminated in red. A white sign reading Topgolf is over the entryway with a putting green and flag in a badge-shaped design illuminated to the right of the front doors. Hitting bays and a high net are seen in the background.
Provided photo
/
Topgolf
The Topgolf in Little Rock, Arkansas, shown in the rendering, opened in December 2023, and is a similar design to what is being proposed in Brighton.

Construction on a new Topgolf venue in Brighton is delayed, again — likely until fall.

Plans are to build the entertainment venue behind Costco at CityGate off Westfall and East Henrietta roads.

Other development projects at the site, including a Chipotle, a Chick-fil-A and a hotel, all will be getting underway in the coming weeks and months, said developer Matt Lester. He cited the busy construction site as a reason to hold off on Topgolf.

"It's still in play," Lester said. "We're pushing out the start date a little bit just to get some other things organized. The site was going to be overwhelmed with work and construction, and ... it wouldn't have been a opportunity for us to get the work done in an efficient way."

Topgolf is more of an entertainment center than straight-up golf venue, offering interactive golf-related games for all ages and skill levels, along with food and drink. The business recently was spun off from its parent company and cut corporate staff amid declining sales. A company spokesperson said via email that there were no updates to share regarding the project.

One of the hitting bays of the Topgolf in Little Rock, Arkansas shows bar-top tables and chairs in the foreground and a driving range or outfield in the background. The bay is covered and the green extends outward, illuminated at dusk. The Little Rock facility opened in December 2023, and is a similar model to the one proposed for Brighton.
Provided image
/
Architectural Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC
One of the hitting bays of the Topgolf in Little Rock, Arkansas, shows the seating and driving range or outfield. The Little Rock facility opened in December 2023, and is a similar model to the one proposed for Brighton.

At various point the Brighton facility was promised to open as early as 2024, and — most recently — by this summer. The hope now is to get construction started this year, and open in 2026, Lester said.

"It just turned into a ... timing and sequence type of a scenario that having a hotel, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, demo (of a former county public works building) all happening at once, everyone said, 'This isn't going to work. We got to stagger this.' So that's really the spirit of what we're looking at doing."

Other commercial spaces at the site also are filling out, likely to include a new coffee shop opening later this year.

An interior view of the Topgolf in Little Rock, Arkansas shows a panel of big-screen TVs on one wall, bar-top seating and booths etending to a large, two-story window at the end of the room. The Little Rock model is similar to what is being proposed for CityGate.
Provided image
/
Architectural Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC
An interior view of the Topgolf in Little Rock, Arkansas, which is a similar model to what is being proposed for CityGate.
Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's investigations and enterprise editor. He also reports on business and development in the area. He has been covering Rochester since 2005. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
