Alzheimer's Association holding forum for Livingston County caregivers

The Rochester & Finger Lakes Region Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is planning a forum for Livingston County residents living with or caring for someone with Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia.

The association will go over the basics of Alzheimer's, dementia, and memory loss. They will also discuss services that it has available

The forum is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. on May 1 at the Livonia Public Library. The organizers encourage anyone interested in attending to register by calling

(800) 272-3900.